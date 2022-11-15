New God of War Ragnarok Update 2.02 Out on PS5 and PS4, Patch Notes Revealed

Developer Santa Monica Studio has recently pushed out a new update for God of War Ragnarok across PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 platforms. Since launching close to a week ago, Ragnarok has already found a massive audience across both PlayStation consoles. And while the game was released in a state that seemingly didn't contain too many bugs, Santa Monica Studio is looking to improve the overall experience with this new patch.

Available to download right now, update 2.02 for God of War Ragnarok doesn't do a whole lot in the grand scheme of things. In fact, for those on PS5, the patch merely adds some "service adjustments" and nothing more. On PS4, though, there are a few more tweaks and new additions. Outside of fixing a handful of bugs seen in the PS4 version of Ragnarok, Santa Monica Studio has also added a Polish language option to the game.

Although this new update for God of War Ragnarok isn't too vast, it seems to be a guarantee that we'll be getting more substantial patches for the game in the near future. In the interim, though, if you'd like to check out the full list of new patch notes for God of War Ragnarok, you can find them attached down below.

PS5 Specific

Service adjustments.

PS4 Specific

Stability and Performance

Fixed a rare crash that could occur at the end of the first boss fight. Already fixed for PS5 in patch v02.01

Fixed a crash that could appear randomly during gameplay. Already fixed for PS5 in patch v02.01

Fixed a crash when using the Platinum Wireless Headset. Issue not applicable for PS5.



Polish Language Support