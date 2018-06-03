God of War Rules UK Sales Charts For May

If you were expecting Kratos to lose some momentum in sales for the month of May, you’re sorely mistaken.

A new report from MCVUK confirms that God of War, Sony’s magnificent rebirth of the action franchise for PlayStation 4, is still tops on the sales charts for Europe. The May 2018 numbers indicate that the game had no problem keeping the number one position, despite sales being down 55 percent month-over-month from April. That’s actually considered “a healthy drop,” according to the report.

That helped Sony and the PlayStation 4 dominate the month in terms of hardware sales, but the Nintendo Switch was very close behind with a second place victory. Part of that was due to the successful return of Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, which debuted on the platform earlier in the month. That game took a number four spot and actually attained a 19 percent higher rate than the original Wii U version during its initial month of release.

That’s not to say that every Switch game thrived, however. Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition debuted in a number 20 position with sales roughly 54 percent below the original version. Those could pick up over time, however.

That was a small blemish on Nintendo’s overall success, though. The market share for the Nintendo Switch as a whole picked up 18.1 percent in units sold, against 12.5 percent the month before. The Switch as a whole has taken 23.8 percent of the overall gaming market, surpassing Xbox One’s 21.3 percent for the second place spot.

There were other notable titles in the top ten as well. Dark Souls Remastered had a strong debut for Bandai Namco in the number ten position; Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 surged back into the top ten with help from content based around Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War; and Detroit: Become Human had a great debut in the number five spot.

The full top ten is for the month is as follows:

God of War FIFA 18 Far Cry 5 Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Detroit: Become Human State of Decay 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Fallout 4 Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 Dark Souls Remastered

It’ll be interesting to see how June shapes up with a number of new games releasing, but with its strong word-of-mouth and multiple difficulty settings, God of War should have no problem securing a good spot in the top ten. We’ll see how it fares in just a few weeks!