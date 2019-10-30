God of War Director Pitches Droid-Based Star Wars Film

At this point, you’ve probably heard about how the previously announced Star Wars films from Game of Thrones duo David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are not moving forward. Given that Rian Johnson’s films don’t necessarily seem to be ready to fill the gap, folks are already wondering what this means for the future of the popular franchise. And if you’ve ever wanted to be involved in one, now seems like the time to shoot your shot — and that’s exactly what God of War director Cory Barlog did.

Barlog pitched the film in a series of tweets, which you can check out below. The basic premise? It’s from the perspective of the droids, with the main cast being entirely comprised of the robots. It’s obviously a joke, but it seems like the longer Barlog goes and thinks about it, the more into it he actually is.

OK FINE…I’ll do it. But I am gonna change a bunch of stuff. First, its from the droids perspective. In fact, the whole thing is gonna be about the droids realizing how fucked up most of the humans really are. Main cast – all droids. 🤖❤️ https://t.co/Hx8pIMdoDx — Cory Barlog 🎮 🎃🦇🕸️ (@corybarlog) October 29, 2019

Oh, but there will be a pair of humans as the dopey sidekicks that bring some levity to the grand opera of adventure and action! — Cory Barlog 🎮 🎃🦇🕸️ (@corybarlog) October 29, 2019

You are going to care for these droids as much as the humans – maybe more? ❤️ — Cory Barlog 🎮 🎃🦇🕸️ (@corybarlog) October 29, 2019

God of War, the non-numbered latest sequel in the franchise, is currently available on PlayStation 4. You can check out all of our coverage of the video game right here. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the conclusion to the Skywalker Saga, is set to release on December 20th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming film right here.