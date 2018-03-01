God of War: The Sundering of Jotunheim Reveals More About the Lore

We’re getting closer and closer to the release of the new God of War title, and many PlayStation fans can’t wait to see Kratos in his new role as a father. We’ve learned a lot in the previous months, and now a new podcast has given us an even closer look at the upcoming title and its backstory.

The latest episode, which can be seen in the video above, is titled ‘The Sundering of Jotunheim’ and dives deep into the lore surrounding Tyr’s infamous temple and its creation. This is episode six out of the series and every inside look tells a little more about the intricate story woven into the upcoming game for PlayStation. Need to play catch up? No worries, we’ve got your back:

Episode 1 – Odin and the Knowledge Keeper

In the second Lost Page of Norse Myth, the oracle Groa desires to see far enough to find her love. But she discovers that knowledge comes at a cost when Odin the All-Father covets her gift of foresight.

Then, stay tuned for a behind-the-scenes chat with God of War’s Creative Director Cory Barlog and Story Lead Matt Sophos.

Episode 2 – And Only Rage Remained

In the third Lost Page, we explore the origin story of the Draugr—one of Midgard’s most horrific creatures. Now it spreads violence to all it encounters, but this monster was once a man.

Stay tuned after the story for a conversation with God of War’s Principal Character Artist Rafael Grassetti and Principal Animator Bruno Velazquez.

Episode 3 – The Dead Stone Mason

The fourth Lost Page of Norse Myth tells the tale of the Dead Stone Mason.

Thamur, a giant, was the greatest builder the realms had ever known. Until he encountered Thor, the great destroyer.

Stay tuned after the story for a conversation about the score of the game with composer Bear McCreary.

Episode 4 – The Forging of Leviathan

The fifth Lost Pages of Norse Myth unveils the origins of the Leviathan Axe.

As the Aesir wage their endless war, Dwarven brothers Brok and Sindri begin crafting a new weapon to restore balance to the realms—at great peril to themselves.

Episode 5 – Like Father, Like Son

The sixth Lost Page tells the tale of young Atreus on his first journey away from the protected woods near his home.

Following the pained cries of a wounded animal, the boy finds himself lost in Midgard’s woods–and in imminent danger.

Keep listening after the story for an interview about Atreus and Kratos with Story Lead Matt Sophos and Senior Narrative Designer Richard Gaubert.

There will be one more episode following episode six before the game full launches on PS4 on April 20th!