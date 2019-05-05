The Creator of God of War and Twisted Metal Is Making A Single-Player Horror Game

Back in November of last year, David Jaffe — the creator of God of War and Twisted Metal — revealed that he may never make another game. As you may know, in 2018, Jaffe’s studio — The Barlet Jones Supernatural Detective Agency — shut down following the flop of Drawn to Death, an old-style third-person shooter meets arena brawler on PS4 that unfortunately didn’t live up to its potential. At the time, Jaffe decided to take a break from games development, and as of November, it looked like that break was going to be extended considerably.

“As for whether I’ll make another game or not, I don’t know,” said Jaffe while speaking on Fireside Chats with Colin Moriarty. “I don’t have any plans right now, and I don’t really have any ambition to right now. I think if I were to make another game it would be harder to imagine doing it with the kind of stuff I’ve done in the past. If you look at what Sony is doing right now, it’s amazing, I’m obsessed with Spider-Man right now …. but what they make these days is so different with the kind of stuff I’m vibing with right now.”

Speaking to Moriarty, Jaffe said that if he were to get back into game development, it’d likely be on the indie side of things. He made a name for himself shipping big, AAA games, but he had little interest in returning to that part of his life.

That all said, recently Jaffe took to Twitter to reveal that he’s indeed getting back into game development with a smaller, story-focused experience. More specifically, Jaffe is working on a single-player horror game that will try something new and different with in-game storytelling.

“I’m designing/writing something new these days,” wrote Jaffe on Twitter. “It’s a single player, horror game that is attempting something new with in-game storytelling and I am in love with it.”

The God of War creator continued:

“I have shown no one what I’m working on. And thus I have no funding and no interest in the project. When I do show the world, it may be that everyone hates it and no one wants to make it. Or it may become the next big thing. At this stage, I don’t get to know. There are days this lack of knowing is incredibly stressful and scary. I consider myself a pro and thus I will push through the fear and keep going. But I wanted to share: no matter your level of exp, there will be times this stage is terrifying. But it’s also a lot of fun!”

Unfortunately, Jaffe didn’t disclose any details on when we can expect to hear more about this project, but hopefully it will be sooner rather than later.

