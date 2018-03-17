God of War Unedited Gameplay Footage Leaked

Update: The video has since been taken down, as per the request of Sony.

Santa Monica’s God of War title coming soon to PlayStation 4 has everyone excited to see all of the various changes with the latest title. Seeing Kratos and his son in action among a completely different mythology will be a huge treat for both veteran fans and newcomers to the series, and now we’ve got a closer look at what’s to come because new gameplay footage has been leaked ahead of schedule to show off the unedited experience.

The video appeared on Reddit and it gives an up close and personal vantage point of Kratos in action. The footage seen in the video above looks pretty similar to that of the game’s first reveal back at E3 in 2016. We also get our chance to see his enchanted axe in all of its powerful glory and it definitely packs a powerful punch. The footage itself looks phenomenal and it’s nice to see that it matches up fairly even with previous looks. Sometimes developers put too much editing into their reveals that it’s hard to gauge what the experience will actually be like. This footage, however, proves that there are plenty of reasons to be stoked.

God of War 4 debuts exclusively on the PlayStation 4 on April 20th.

For more about the upcoming game within a new mythology:

His vengeance against the Gods of Olympus years behind him, Kratos now lives as a man in the realm of Norse Gods and monsters. It is in this harsh, unforgiving world that he must fight to survive… And teach his son to do the same.

Kratos is a father again. As mentor and protector to Atreus, a son determined to earn his respect, he is forced to deal with and control the rage that has long defined him while out in a very dangerous world with his son.

From the marble and columns of ornate Olympus to the gritty forests, mountains, and caves of Pre-Viking Norse lore, this is a distinctly new realm with its own pantheon of creatures, monsters, and gods.

