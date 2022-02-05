God of War Update Adds New Features, Fixes Problems

God of War’s PC version on Steam just got another update this week just a few days after the last one was released. The previous update added a DLSS Sharpening slider, and this latest update further configured that feature while also adding a few new features of its own. As is the case with most of these updates, the notes for Patch 1.0.5 detail a couple of bugfixes and other improvements, too.

The notes for this week’s update released on February 4th are relatively brief and deal mostly with bugfixes, but there are a few notable features added as well. Those notes can be seen in full below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fixes

In-game glyphs will now correctly correspond to the controller type selected in Steam

Setting the DLSS Sharpening slider to 0 will now properly disable DLSS Sharpening

Interactions between the game and the taskbar will now work correctly in Borderless Fullscreen

Game audio should now mute when the application is in the background

TAA will no longer causes blurriness when the Render Scale is below 100%

Borderless Fullscreen mode will now not impact visibility in the Task Switcher (Alt+Tab)

Correct UI elements will now be shown if an action is bound to the mouse wheel

HDR brightness will no longer be impacted by SDR brightness settings

New Features

Option to minimize when focus is lost in Borderless Fullscreen

Error message if the game is unable to open or write to a save file

Precision mouse mode

When trying out the precision mouse mode, the developers of God of War’s PC version issued some guidance and a word of warning.

“This new mode works by ignoring the default mouse-to-camera conversion implementation,” the notes said. “Additional sensitivity fine-tuning can be done by tweaking values in the settings.ini file in the game installation folder. This mode should NOT be used in conjunction with Aim Assist.”

For those who’ve been experiencing problems with AMD performance while playing God of War, the devs said they believe they’ve tracked down the source of the problem. A fix wasn’t released in this update, but it’s in the works now.

God of War is now available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC platforms.