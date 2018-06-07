God Of War: This Is What Dave Bautista Would Look Like As Kratos

With all of the God of War movie talk going on recently, it’s no wonder that creative minds are getting in on this action. After the Pacific Rim Uprising director, Steven DeKnight, recently made mention that he wants Guardians of the Galaxy actor Dave Bautista in the role of Kratos himself, and the actor/former wrestler in question saying a very enthusiastic ‘Hell yeah’, we now have concept art. Concept art that makes us very, very much want this to become reality.

In entertainment news – @stevendeknight wants to make an R rated #godofwar movie and wants @DaveBautista as the lead, so that’s what I quickly worked on today pic.twitter.com/YxW9e0eHQu — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) June 7, 2018

We were by far not the only ones excited to see such a detailed piece of art reflecting what could be, here are some of our favourite reactions:

Thank you 🙏 means a whole lot — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) June 7, 2018

I think Dave Bautista would be great as Marcus Phoenix (they practically look identical), but I must say I’m not feeling him as Kratos. — Fabman 🤠 (@fabiangib) June 7, 2018

The reactions were … split. Whereas the Gears of War movie idea with Bautista was met with resounding praise, some were having difficulty picturing this particular actor in the role of THE God of War:

@DaveBautista has mastered the art of standing incredibly still, he’s practically invisble. Kratos can’t do that. — Paul Caranto (@paulrcaranto) June 7, 2018

This would be awesome. Bautista could really work that role. — The Movie Chair (@The_Movie_Chair) June 7, 2018

I’VE BEEN SAYING HE SHOULD PLAY KRATOS FOR YEARS SHSHVDHSBSVS — we’ve updated our privacy policy (@AshyPrime) June 7, 2018

Nothing against Bautista but may I present, for your consideration, Travis Willingham pic.twitter.com/1OMJJSr21A — Marv (@marvhellzyah) June 7, 2018

Now, keep in mind – this is all just speculatory fun. Nothing is official, and we definitely don’t have any concrete news. That being said, it’s fun to imagine who our dream picks would be when our favourite video games make it to the big screen. This does open it up though as to who would be the perfect Kratos? Would it be Bautista, or someone different entirely? Sound off with your dream picks in the comment section below!