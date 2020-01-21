Godfall Confirms Recent Trailer Leak Is Real

In case you missed it, new footage from what was claimed to be an early internal trailer for the PlayStation 5 and PC video game made the rounds, with what appeared to be a full version of it eventually circulating online. In what feels like a relatively unprecedented move, Godfall has since confirmed… basically everything about the leaked trailer — with one big caveat.

The developers behind Godfall have, as mentioned above, now confirmed that the trailer is in fact real, but it’s from an old internal presentation, and therefore not representative of what the video game currently looks like. Also, it was captured from PC, which means it’s definitely not a look at what the PlayStation 5 is capable of by any means.

Hey everyone! We can confirm that the circulating trailer is year-old PC footage used as part of an internal presentation. We are energized by your excitement and look forward to showing you just how far this game has come. Stay tuned for a more detailed look soon! ⚔️ — Godfall (@PlayGodfall) January 21, 2020

At this point, extremely little is known about the upcoming video game. It’s been described as “a third-person fantasy looter-slasher focused on melee combat.” According to the game’s initial announcement back in December, it will also feature the ability to play alone or in groups of two or three. It’s also known that it’s coming to PlayStation 5 and Epic Games Store Holiday 2020.

“We’re innovating with Godfall to provide a fresh take on action RPGs by rewarding skill-based offensive gameplay and making every hit matter,” Keith Lee, Creative Director of Godfall and CEO of Counterplay Games, said as part of the initial announcement. “Namely, we want to feed into that yearning for the next best piece in your character build, so we plan to provide plenty of loot to players to ensure there’s meaningful impact to gameplay and playstyles.”

As previously mentioned, Godfall is set to release for PlayStation 5 and PC via Epic Games Store at the end of the year, Holiday 2020. That currently aligns with the launch window for the PlayStation 5, which could make Godfall a launch title for the system. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation 5 right here.