GOG Is Once Again Focusing on Classic PC Games

The GOG marketplace’s organizers plan to refocus efforts on more classic games moving forward, an announcement this week said. This follows an update on GOG’s plans from earlier in the year which hinted at as much and said the GOG team wanted to increase activities structured around classics both in terms of sales and other ways of highlighting these games. The latest blog post from the GOG team laid out how, exactly, these efforts hope to be achieved in the coming months.

GOG’s third update of the year shared here started by recounting some of the ways the platform already looks to preserve and celebrate classic games before moving onto the plans for the future. For those who don’t know, GOG stands for “Good Old Game,” so one of the first actions to be taken is a new category named after that which will house over 500 classics for players to peruse.

“The newest development in the area of classics’ visibility and discoverability is the revival of Good Old Games concept,” the GOG announcement said. “We’re starting with adding the ‘Good Old Game’ tag, which will showcase over 500 games that our Team has deemed iconic classics – games that are older than 10 years and are critically acclaimed, stand the test of time, defined certain mechanics, or simply created new genres. You’ll find there games like Bioshock, Baldur’s Gate, Fallout or Gothic. Of course, this is in part our subjective choice, but we hope to inspire you to check them out for yourselves, have fun with them, and see if you agree with our assessment.”

As an explainer for why GOG has decided to pursue these plans, the announcement said the owners believe in “celebrating and preserving classic games” and the effects these games have on players through connections, nostalgia, and other ways.

“This is just another step to give Good Old Games a well-deserved spot on GOG,” the post concluded. “The invitation is here and it’s waiting for you! Rediscover with us the games that have been universally loved or search for hidden gems that didn’t get their time in the spotlight. Whatever you choose, we commit to bringing you the best classics experience out there: playable offline, compatible with new OSs, packed with additional digital goodies, and with the ability to back up anywhere at any time to ensure that the games we offer are playable for years to come.”