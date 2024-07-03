GOG Gives Away Another Free PC Game

Not to be outdone by other free PC games given away by platforms like Steam and the Epic Games Store, GOG is giving away another free game this week. Last time, GOG gave away Shadows: Awakening for free, but this time, the free GOG game is The First Templar. The version of the game that’s being given away is the Special Edition which is supposed to come with an extra DLC, too. The game usually goes for around $9.99 and frequently gets discounts, though it’s hard to beat free in this case.

Like the other GOG giveaway, you’ll have to make an account on the site if you want to claim this freebie. To do so, simply head here and either log into your existing account or make one to add the game to your collection. It’ll have to be played through the GOG launcher as well which shouldn’t be as much of a dealbreaker at this point considering how many different launchers there are for PC games.

The First Templar came out back in 2011 for the Xbox 360 and the PC platforms, and it can be played either solo or with a friend, so if you’ve got someone else you can convince to download it, you can play through the story together. One player will always play as the main character named Celian d’Arestide while the partner (or the AI if you’re playing by yourself) controls either one of two other characters, Roland or Marie.

“The First Templar follows the story of two main characters – a French Templar, and his companion, a noble lady who has been proclaimed a heretic. Taking control over these two unlikely allies, the player must uncover the mysteries behind the Templar Order, play a role in a grand conspiracy, and discover the secret of the Holy Grail. The heroes face powerful opponents at every turn, including Sacracen, King Philip the IV of France and the Inquisition.”

There doesn’t appear to be a cutoff for this giveaway as far as copies given away go, so it doesn’t look like you’ll need to worry about someone snapping up all the copies before you get yours. However, it is scheduled to end in just under three days, so you’ll have pretty much until the weekend to make sure you claim The First Templar – Special Edition if you want it in your collection.