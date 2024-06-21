GOG Gives Away Free RPG for One Weekend Only

If you're not quite ready to take the plunge into Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree and venture into the Realm of Shadow just yet, GOG has something else that might keep you busy for the weekend. The PC retailer announced this week that it's doing one of its giveaways again where all you need is an account in order to claim a free game. That game in question is an RPG called Shadows: Awakening, and it's 100% off right now on GOG, but only if you manage to grab it this weekend before the deal ends.

More specifically, Shadows: Awakening is an isometric RPG that came out back in 2018 from Games Farm and Kalypso Media Digital. It's part of the larger Heretic Kingdoms series of games which consists of titles like Heretic Kingdoms: The Inquisition as well as Shadows: Heretic Kingdoms. It normally goes for $29.99, though "free" is a much better offer whether you're convinced of it already or just want to try it out. The only downside of this giveaway is that the game will be exclusive to the GOG launcher which may split up your PC library a bit further, but again, a small price to pay for a free game.

"Shadows: Awakening is a unique, isometric single-player RPG with real-time tactical combat," an overview of the game explained. You take control of a demon summoned from the Shadow Realm – the Devourer – to consume the souls of long-dead heroes and embark on an epic adventure with challenging gameplay, a gripping storyline and enchanting graphics. Do you have the focus and wits to master the world of the Heretic Kingdoms? Gather your party, control powerful heroes and use their skills to your advantage. But who is in charge... the demon, or the souls that it has devoured? It's up to you to either thwart a major threat and save the world, or to plunge it into complete disaster..."

Your free copy of Shadows: Awakening can be claimed here on GOG after you've made an account or signed into your existing one. GOG wants to send you some announcements about games and sales in the future in exchange for the free game, but that's the only hurdle aside from the account itself.

GOG's giveaway of Shadows: Awakening is scheduled to end Monday morning, so you've got until then to claim the game.