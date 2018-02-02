Gold Edition Razer Phone Announced to Ring in the Chinese New Year

Overwatch isn’t the only thing in gaming celebrating the Chinese New Year as Razer has just announced their new Gold Edition phone specifically to commemorate the Year of the Dog. If you’re looking for an incredible new smartphone while also looking to get your Lunar New Year on, look no further because it is here.

It’s the same great phone that Razer has already debuted, just with a celebratory tweak made. Instead of the iconic green Razer symbol, a golden icon is left in its place in addition to a letter of authenticity and premium packaging. So what makes this phone worth it? Glad you asked!

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the official Razer website:

The Razer Phone is the first smartphone to support BOTH Netflix HDR and 5.1 surround sound content, and is the best way to watch your favorite shows on-the-go.

Enjoy a stunning screen backed by UltraMotion™ technology that delivers refresh rates up to 120 Hz. This means, zero lag or stuttering—just fluid, buttery smooth motion content for you to enjoy. And with a Quad HD display boasting wide color gamut, everything looks vibrant and sharp.

With Dolby Atmos, enjoy a cinematic sound experience all around you reproduced through front-firing speakers and dual amplifiers. And when you’re listening with headphones, hardware certified by THX guarantees audiophile quality sound for your entertainment.

Powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 with 8GB RAM, get the ultimate viewing and gaming experience, backed by superior battery life for longer enjoyment. Fine tune your experience with Game Booster, confident that best-in-class thermal design produces less throttling to fully maximize the phone’s power and performance.

With 12MP dual cameras, you have complete versatility whether you’re snapping a group shot or zooming in on the action. Smoothly transition from the f1.7 wide angle lens to 2x telephoto to frame the perfect shot. And with a dual tone flash, colors always look balanced and natural.

Equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery — one of the largest capacities found in any smartphone — the Razer Phone provides the absolute freedom to watch, listen and play as much as you want without ever being caught with a red battery bar.

The Gold Edition is now available online at their website, as well as select Hong Kong retailers.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.