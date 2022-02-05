GoldenEye 007 Speculation Grows After New Tease

Speculation regarding a new re-release of the classic Nintendo 64 shooter GoldenEye 007 has grown following a tease from a new reporter. In recent months, an achievements list for an Xbox version of GoldenEye 007 happened to pop up online, which instantly sparked theories that the game could be coming back in some fashion. While we have yet to receive any sort of official word regarding a new port of the game, a recent tease has now led to many fans believing that news could be dropping soon.

In a recent message on Twitter, video game industry reporter Andy Robinson teased that a “super spy” of some sort will be making a return in the near future. Robinson didn’t say anything at all about GoldenEye 007 in his tweet, but the fact that he was mentioning a spy immediately led fans to believe that the classic James Bond shooter could be the game he was referring to. Robinson didn’t go on to say anything else about this specific situation, but he did post a picture with a friend where said friend could be seen wearing a watch that featured the same face as the one seen in GoldenEye.

I wouldn’t be surprised if a certain super spy returns in the next few weeks. — Andy Robinson (@Andy_VGC) February 4, 2022

One of the reasons why Robinson could be privy to news regarding GoldenEye 007 making a comeback is because he has connections to the studio that created the original game. Robinson himself used to work for Playtonic Games, which is a company that is notably comprised of many developers who once worked at Rare. As you might know, Rare is the studio that created GoldenEye 007 for the Nintendo 64 when it launched back in 1997. With this in mind, it wouldn’t be a stretch for Robinson to have some insider knowledge about a new version of GoldenEye 007 releasing ahead of time.

For now, there are literally no formal announcements to go off of when it comes to a new port of GoldenEye 007 coming about. However, if that does end up changing “in the next few weeks,” then we’ll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.