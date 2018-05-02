Golem Gates Receives Huge Free Update, Accolades Trailer Revealed

Golem Gates, the dark fantasy strategy game from Laser Guided Games, just received a major free update. The update comes in the wake of celebration as the developers look back on an incredible launch. Check out the new accolades trailer for Golem Gates above!

Golem Gates is what you get when you let veteran talent from EPIC Games and Marvel Studios get together to create their own game, and this new update proves that they’re dedicated to giving their players a ever-changing, always-evolving product. The update includes new trials, new maps, and a new four-player mode.

The update also comes with a handful of other quality of life updates and new content:

Smoother difficulty curve for single-player campaign and balancing changes to several Glyphs to accommodate various player strategies;

New Versus game option that ties Glyph drawing to in-game pickups instead of the traditional deck timer;

New survival mode version of the Vision map with a challenging new enemy spawn mechanic;

Two new Versus maps and three new Trials;

Enhanced visuals, including additional cosmetic variants to various Glyphs and improved minimap icons.

You can expect more updates like this one in the future. The folks at LGG are feeding off of the positive reception like a dark avatar feeds off of, well, darkness. “We’re thrilled with the initial reaction to Golem Gates and are very pleased to see the community that’s building around the game,” said Matt Oelfke, Founder and Lead Developer at Laser Guided Games. “As a self-publishing studio, we thrive on feedback from our fans and we’re really excited about delivering a fresh approach to the strategy genre. This new update provides the perfect opportunity for newcomers to discover what Golem Gates is all about.”

If your interest has been piqued, you can check out Golem Gates on Steam. Feel free to check out the user reviews. Players with over 10 hours on record playing have nothing but great things to say abotu their experience. If you love building decks, and you love strategy games, and you love a good dark fantasy setting, do yourself a favor and check it out.