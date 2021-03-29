Google Adding ‘Game Mode’ For Chromebooks to Help Steam Users

✖

Chromebook’s are getting a “Game Mode” from Google as more players start to use Steam on their machines. The push towards PC gaming only intensified over the last year, now the company is making sure people can get their gaming fix on the lightweight laptops. Chromium Gerrit pointed out the upcoming changes in a recent post, and the results are interesting. A lot of fans had concerns about gaming on Chromebooks because of storage concerns. Well, with cloud gaming at the point it is now, some of these machines can use services like Stadia to get their playtime in. Models that use “Borealis” will get a window that allows games to run in full screen with better performance. A lot of the criticisms of Chrome OS stem from the fact that it didn’t have the pedigree of iOS or Windows, but with discoveries like this, that gap is quickly closing.

Google Stadia head Phil Harrison had to speak about the company’s decision to shutter first-party development on their corporate blog recently.

“We launched Stadia with the goal of making your favorite games instantly available wherever you want to play them. With the recent successful launch of Cyberpunk 2077 on Stadia, gameplay on all types of devices, including iOS, growing our slate of YouTube integrations, and our global expansions, it’s clear that Stadia’s technology has been proven and works at scale,” he explained. “Having games streamed to any screen is the future of this industry, and we’ll continue to invest in Stadia and its underlying platform to provide the best cloud gaming experience for our partners and the gaming community. This has been the vision of Stadia since the beginning.”

Harrison continued on, “In 2021, we’re expanding our efforts to help game developers and publishers take advantage of our platform technology and deliver games directly to their players. We see an important opportunity to work with partners seeking a gaming solution all built on Stadia’s advanced technical infrastructure and platform tools. We believe this is the best path to building Stadia into a long-term, sustainable business that helps grow the industry.”

