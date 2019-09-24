Google Play Pass Details Revealed

Google is releasing its own subscription service for mobile gaming called Google Play Pass, a catalogue of games mobile users can access for a monthly fee. Over 350 ad-free apps are included in the service with the likes of Stardew Valley and other apps bundled together. Google shared a post on its products blog and went over all the finer details of the Google Play Pass subscription while describing how it’ll work and naming off some of the biggest games that’ll be included.

While the name of the service might suggest that you’ll only be playing games with Play Pass, that’s not the case. It does have a lot of games, but it’s also got apps like Moon+ Reader Pro and AccuWeather that’ll benefit subscribers throughout their day-to-day routines.

Some of the games found in the service which were listed on the blog are ones that people may have already played before and can return to again along with the rest of the sizable collection of apps.

“You’ll find well-known apps and games like Terraria, Monument Valley, Risk, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and AccuWeather,” Google said. “And others you might be less familiar with that are just as amazing, like LIMBO, Lichtspeer, Mini Metro, Old Man’s Journey and many more. With new additions every month—including titles like This War of Mine and Cytus coming soon—there’s always something new to discover.”

If you’re part of a family plan using Google’s services, you can extend a Play Pass membership to up to five different people included in your plan. The games downloaded and the progress made in them tracks individually for each separate user though so you don’t have to worry about anyone messing up your game.

Play Pass will begin rolling out this week for those in the United States while other countries will get the subscription service soon, Google said. It costs $4.99 each month with a special trial going on now that brings the price down to just $1.99 a month with a free trial offer also going on now that’ll let you play for 10 days before paying.

Google’s Play Pass notably comes after the release of the Apple Arcade service which launched last week. Apple’s subscription plan for mobile gaming includes only games and not additional apps like Play Pass. It’s got its own free trial available now too, so if you’re torn between the two, you can try them both out to see which one suits you better.