Google Stadia Acquires Developer Typhoon Studios

Google bolstered its Stadia service this week by acquiring a game developer that will now be part of the Google Stadia team. The company announced on Thursday that Typhoon Studios, the developer of Journey to the Savage Planet, has joined Google Stadia and will be integrated into the first Stadia studio which was formed not long ago. Google said that Typhoon Studios will still be working on Journey to the Savage Planet in the meantime which is scheduled to release as a multi-platform game on January 28th.

The announcement about Google’s studio acquisition was shared through a Google Blog post that shared the details of the deal. Reid Schneider and Alex Hutchinson are the co-founders of the studio who have past credits with Electronic Arts and Ubisoft, respectively, and on games like Army of Two and Far Cry 4.

“Working with some of the best game creators in the world, we’ve learned that a successful studio comes down to great people who have a vision to execute on the best ideas,” Jade Raymond, VP and head of Stadia Games and Entertainment, said in the Google announcement. “We’re always looking for people who share our passion and vision for the future of gaming, which is why I’m so excited that Typhoon Studios, the independent developers behind the upcoming Journey to the Savage Planet, is joining Stadia Games and Entertainment.”

The post continued to say that the Typhoon Studios team will be integrated into Stadia Games and Entertainment which was the first Stadia studio created to develop games exclusively for the platform. It was announced back in October.

“Stadia Games and Entertainment’s studio will produce exclusive, original content across a diverse portfolio of games in all your favorite genres,” the Google Stadia announcement said months ago. “Stadia is designed to be one destination for all the ways people play games—and Montréal is where we’re going to start building them.”

For those who have been keeping an eye on Journey to the Savage Planet, it doesn’t look as though you’ve got anything to worry about. The game’s multi-platform release is still happening.

“Typhoon Studios will continue to work on the launch of Journey to the Savage Planet for multiple platforms on January 28, 2020,” the post said. “Meanwhile, our priority will be on integrating the team from Typhoon Studios into Stadia Games and Entertainment.”