Google Stadia Reportedly Canceled Death Stranding Follow-Up From Hideo Kojima

Google Stadia reportedly rejected some kind of follow-up to Death Stranding from Hideo Kojima. There are a lot of stories floating around about Google Stadia right now given it has more or less imploded on itself. Google confirmed earlier this week that Stadia is indeed shutting down in January 2023, much to the dismay of fans. Google Stadia was a pretty ambitious idea from the tech giant as it wanted to rival the console experience with no actual physical box, instead opting for cloud streaming to computers, TVs, and other devices. When it began, it also had grand aspirations for some exclusive games, but first-party development was scrapped after the service failed to take off.

According to a report from 9to5Google, one of the games Google Stadia could have had as some kind of exclusive was a follow-up to Death Stranding from Hideo Kojima. It's unclear if it was a direct sequel, a prequel, or a spin-off, but Google Stadia canceled the project as it was single player-driven and didn't feature some of the asynchronous multiplayer features of the first game. In the original game for PS4, PS5, and PC, players could build things like roads, signs, and other tools to help players in a different world. Although Google gave Kojima Productions the greenlight and the project was in the early stages of development, the tech giant canceled the project in mid-2020 as it didn't believe players were interested in single player experiences still.

It was previously reported that Hideo Kojima was working on an episodic horror game with Google Stadia as well. It's unclear if that was misreported and this was actually the Death Stranding game or if Kojima was working with Google on multiple projects. Either way, it wouldn't be surprising if Hideo Kojima resurrects some of his ideas for his confirmed Xbox cloud-based game. There are very few details available for the game, but hopefully, it won't be long until we hear more about it. It's also believed that Kojima is working on a proper Death Stranding sequel, but nothing has been confirmed.

