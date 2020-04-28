Google Stadia Announces Over 10 New Games During Stadia Connect

Google Stadia subscribers have a bunch of new games to look forward to on the gaming platform, some of which are available right now with others coming later on to further add to the service’s catalog. Those new games were confirmed today during Google’s latest Stadia Connect, a direct-to-consumer type presentation where the Stadia team recapped some of its past announcements and named several games that’ll come to the platform in time. Though some of these games were leaked ahead of schedule, most were news to Stadia users and give them something to anticipate whether they plan on playing by themselves or with others. Some of the games shared during the Stadia Connect are ones players are able to find elsewhere and will be playable again through Google Stadia while others will appear there first. Games from Electronic Arts were one some of the best examples of ones that people have played on multiple platforms, but they’re also some of the most notable additions from the Stadia Connect. The first Stadia Connect of 2020 is here! We're excited to share new games and updates. Tune in and see what's new on Stadia. https://t.co/4ljmrVUnhY — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) April 28, 2020 Below you’ll find a full list of all the games announced for the platform during the Stadia Connect as well as information on when you can expect to find them there.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order -- Fall 2020 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was one of the biggest games confirmed for Google Stadia during the event and is a big win for any Star Wars fan who’s been trying out the relatively new service. Its release date hasn’t been set in stone yet, but it’s supposed to be available some time during Fall 2020 with more details set to be shared soon.

EA Sports FIFA and Madden NFL -- Winter The Madden NFL and EA Sports FIFA franchises are quite different from one another, but we’ve grouped them together here because it hasn’t actually been confirmed which game or games from the two properties will be coming to Stadia. The Stadia Connect simply named the franchises themselves and gave a winter release timeframe for them. A safe assumption is that the newest installments from each one will arrive there, but either way, expect some Madden and FIFA on Google Stadia closer to the end of the year.

Octopath Traveler -- Available Now One of the games which was leaked before the Stadia Connect was Octopath Traveler, the game originally released for the Nintendo Switch before finding a new home on Steam later. It now has another home on Google Stadia since it’s one of the games that’s available right now.

Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break -- June A tower defense game with doses of Monty Python humor, according to a preview from Google Stadia, Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break is scheduled to come to the platform this June. Players will be able to get creative with their own levels by creating different challenges and then take on other players’ challenges to see if they can be conquered.

Crayta -- Summer Crayta is a game about creating games and other projects that’s scheduled to come to Google Stadia this summer as an exclusive title. Players can come together with one another to create unique multiplayer experiences with each other, share those experiences with others and then play ones fellow players have created to see how their creative skill compare.

Wave Break -- Summer Something a bit different than the other games listed previously is Wave Break, a Miami Vice-style game with a synthwave soundtrack that’s coming to Google Stadia this summer. You can play either by yourself or with friends while you compete to pull off big moves in the neon-bathed skating sessions.

Embr -- May 21st for Early Access Playing off the growing gig economy scene where you can pretty much hire anyone to do anything with an app or two, Embr is about calling in players to serve as firefighters during emergency situations. By whacking away at doors and dousing flames, you’ll try to put out fires and get good ratings from those who’ve called upon your services.

Get Packed -- Available Now Get Packed is all about helping people move their things around, though it’s of course nowhere near as simple as just that one task. Sometimes players are moving beds from one room to another while other times your transporting dinosaur skeletons and blowing open safes. You can take part in all of those activities and more now that the game is available on Google Stadia.

Zombie Army 4: Dead War -- May 1st With a following already behind it, Zombie Army 4: Dead War is one of the bigger names that’s due to come to the Google Stadia platform next month. It’s scheduled to arrive on Google Stadia on May 1st with all its previous contend included in the deal, and for Google Stadia Pro users, it’ll be included as one of May’s free games.