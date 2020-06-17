Next Google Stadia Direct Event Announced

✖

Google is jumping in on the summer of gaming announcements and events with the next Stadia Connect now scheduled to take place in about a month. It’ll air on July 14th and will show off a new look at some more games coming to the service later in the year, according to Google. This will be the latest Stadia Connect since the last one that took place in April when Google promised another event for the summer, and if the last Stadia Connect was any indication, we’ll see a new roster of games announced for the platform as well as updates on any new features or related details about Stadia.

The Stadia Connect date for the next summer event was announced by Google on Wednesday with the event set for July 14th. That’s right around the time that Ubisoft is presenting its Ubisoft Forward event, so if more things get scheduled within those few days, we could be in for another big week of events in mid-July.

Orcs Must Die 3 was shown at the end of the Stadia Connect from April with a Summer 2020 release date teased alongside the promise of another Stadia Connect, so it looks like we’ll see more on that in July.

There’s no telling at this point what’ll be added to Stadia’s library, but past reveals have shown a mix of bigger well-known games mixed with smaller titles available through Stadia’s store or as part of the Stadia Pro giveaways. While it had a rough launch, Stadia’s slowly been growing its library with new additions like PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and more agreeable options and services like making Stadia itself free at the basic level, though you still have to buy the games you want to play.

The other option that’d give you some “free” game while adding another subscription to your collection is to sign up for the Stadia Pro level. Like other subscriptions such as Xbox Game Pass, signing up for this automatically unlocks a library of games to play. Google was previously offering a two-month free trial for Stadia Pro with existing Stadia Pro members getting two months for free as well, but the site for the service currently says it’s offering a one-month free trial. Either way, you can try it for free before you commit.

