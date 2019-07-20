Google Stadia Director Says the Service Isn’t “Netflix for Games”

Google Stadia’s upcoming release has been accompanied with questions about how the service will perform on different devices, what games we’ll see included in its collection, and others as people try to figure out more about the digital gaming subscription. With its model allowing people to pay a monthly subscription to access the games, some have equated it to a service akin to Netflix except for video games instead of movies or TV shows. The director of Google Stadia, Andrey Doronichev, says that’s not the case.

Doronichev started an AMA on the Stadia subreddit to answer any questions that people might have about the service, and there were plenty to be had. One of those questions dealt with the premium version of Google Stadia called Stadia Pro that costs a bit more but boasts better perks like 4K gaming, discounts on games, and the occasional free game. When asked exactly how this free game service works, Doronichev clarified that subscribers will get “roughly one free game per month give or take.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“To be clear, Stadia Pro is not ‘Netflix for Games’ like some people have mentioned, a closer comparison would be like Xbox Live Gold or Playstation Plus,” Doronichev said. “The Pro subscribers get 4K/HDR streaming, 5.1 sound, exclusive discounts and access to some free games. Roughly one free game per month give or take. Starting with Destiny 2 (yay!).”

INCOMING! Stadia’s first ever @Reddit AMA is this Thursday at 10AM PDT. Our Director of Product, Andrey Doronichev, will be on hand to respond to your biggest questions. Start thinking of what you want to ask! Stay tuned → https://t.co/MahWCmzzOd pic.twitter.com/y4xyUeHU7F — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) July 16, 2019

The Google Stadia director answered some follow-up questions right after that one from others who still had questions about their free games. These free titles won’t be removed from players’ libraries for a different game each month, so as long as someone stays a Stadia subscriber, their collection will grow every month as more free games are released. If there’s ever a gap in your subscription, you won’t get the games that were offered to Stadia Pro members during that break, but you’ll retain the games you collected previously so that they’ll be there if you ever subscribe again.

“You will regain access to those Pro games you claimed in the past while you were a subscriber,” Doronichev said. “But not the ones that were offered to Pro subscribers while you were unsubscribed.”

Google Stadia Pro is scheduled to launch in November with the free version releasing some time next year.