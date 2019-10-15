Google Stadia Release Date Revealed

The release date for Google’s cloud-gaming service, Google Stadia, was revealed today during a launch event for the Pixel 4. The service, which was announced earlier this year, basically allows folks to stream video games to devices, such as a Chromecast, with all the heavy lifting being done by Google’s data centers rather than a local PC or something of the sort.

The company had previously revealed that it would launch Stadia in November 2019, but the exact date itself is news. While this is the launch of the subscription service via the Founder’s Edition which includes three months of Stadia Pro, a Buddy Pass for a friend, a Chromecast Ultra, and a Night Blue Stadia Controller for $129, the free version of Stadia — called “Stadia Base” — won’t launch until next year, and no free game come with the latter. The subscription service, on its own, clocks in at $9.99 a month.

Mark your calendars! Stadia will start arriving November 19. Need a quick guide on what exactly Stadia is? We got you covered. Become an expert in all things Stadia just in time for launch. pic.twitter.com/iwbCQiJ0CH — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) October 15, 2019

“Stadia Founder’s Edition will start arriving on gamers’ doorsteps on November 19, 2019,” a post from John Justice, Vice President of Product, Stadia, on the official Google blog states. “If you were one of the first gamers who pre-ordered and have received your Founder’s Editions, you’ll be able to buy and play your favorite games beginning at 9AM PST/5PM BST/6PM CET on November 19. You can play Red Dead Redemption 2, Mortal Kombat 11, Kine, and more on your TV, laptop, desktop, and select tablets and phones.”

