Gotham Knights Console Update Released With Patch Notes

A new Gotham Knights update has been released, but at the moment of publishing, only via PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. According to the game's official Twitter account, the PC patch won't be arriving until sometime later next week. As for what the update does, not much. Alongside releasing the update, developer WB Games Montreal has provided the official patch notes, which reveal only a handful of fixes. There's no new content, or new features, or any significant change to the game. However, if you've been having crashing issues, this may be the update that solves the problem.

While we know everything that the update does, we don't know how big the file sizes are across the various console versions of the game, which means we don't have any information on how long it will take to download. We can offer insight though. The content of the update and the length of the patch notes suggest it will be a very small download, and thus a quick and painless one.

PATCH NOTES:

General

Fix for "Cosmic" Batcycle colorway not being unlocked properly

Rewards fix for Historia Strigidae collectibles

Tracking fix for Batarang collectibles

Community messages fix for proper localization

Stability

Crash fixes

Gotham Knights is available via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. As you may remember, the game was also originally supposed to come to PS4 and Xbox One, but these versions were cancelled during development.

"Gotham Knights is a fun but flawed video game, one that tries too hard at times to emulate its Batman: Arkham series predecessors and often struggles at core game mechanics but still offers a compelling storyline and characterization that Batman fans will enjoy," reads the opening of our review of the game. "The new open-world action game by WB Games Montreal (the maker of the middling Batman: Arkham Origins game) stars the four protégés of Batman – Nightwing, Batgirl, Red Hood, and Robin – who work together to solve their mentor's final case after the death of Batman. Like Arkham City, Gotham Knights features an open-world map filled with a mix of random crimes to stop, collectibles to find, and storylines to follow."