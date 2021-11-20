New Game From Gotham Knights Developer Leaked Amid Superman and Justice League Rumors

WB Games Montreal is apparently working on a separate, new game in addition to Gotham Knights, which is currently scheduled to release next year. Unfortunately, we don’t know what this mystery game is. That said, over the past year or so, there have been rumors that WB Games Montreal had two games in development. Some of these rumors have pointed towards the existence of a Superman game. Others, a Justice League game.

The leak comes the way of a LinkedIn profile of a developer at WB Games Montreal, or more specifically, a senior artist at the studio, who notes that they are working on a new and unannounced game “in addition to our current responsibilities on Gotham Knights.”

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on this leak and the speculation it has created. We don’t expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Whatever this project is, there’s a good chance we won’t hear anything about it until after Gotham Knights releases, and right now, the Batman game doesn’t have a release date beyond “2022.”

“Batman is dead. A new expansive, criminal underworld has swept the streets of Gotham City,” reads an official blurb of the upcoming game. “It is now up to the Batman Family; Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin; to protect Gotham, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops, and fear to its criminals. From solving mysteries that connect the darkest chapters in the city’s history to defeating notorious villains in epic confrontations, you must evolve into the new Dark Knight and save the streets from descent into chaos.”

H/T, VGC.