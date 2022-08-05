Gotham Knights Reveals New Cinematic

Gotham Knights developer WB Games Montreal has revealed a new cinematic from the upcoming video game. While the vast majority of what has been revealed so far from the title sees the four playable characters -- Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin -- suited up to kick butts and take names, the newly revealed cinematic featuring Batgirl and Nightwing goes in something of a different direction.

More specifically, the Gotham Knights cinematic seems to take place at some point after the initial opening of the video game. The death of Bruce Wayne has already happened, and Barbara Gordon (Batgirl) and Dick Grayson (Nightwing) are working out together in normal clothes. The setting appears to be the Belfry, which is known to be a base of operations for the gang in Gotham Knights, and the conversation turns serious when the topic of Wayne's death and how Grayson feels about it all comes up.

You can check out the new Gotham Knights cinematic for yourself embedded below:

Babs and Dick will always have each other's backs. #GothamKnights pic.twitter.com/EOk4bzRJ7w — Gotham Knights (@GothamKnights) August 5, 2022

"Protecting Gotham City is no easy feat, and the members of the Batman Family are not immune to the pressure that comes with donning the cowl," the official description of the new Gotham Knights cinematic reads. "But when Dick Grayson grapples with taking on Bruce's legacy, Barbara Gordon is there to support her fellow Knight."

Broadly speaking, Gotham Knights is set to release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC on October 25th. In case you missed it, the title is no longer set to release for Xbox One or PlayStation 4. There are several different versions available to pre-order from $69.99 to $299.99 wherever such things are sold. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming DC video game right here.

What do you think about the new Gotham Knights cinematic featuring Batgirl and Nightwing? Are you looking forward to Gotham Knights releasing this coming October?