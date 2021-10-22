Gotham Knights Has Five Different Factions

When Gotham Knights releases next year, players won’t just have to deal with the Court of Owls; it seems that the game will actually have five different factions causing chaos in the streets of Gotham. At this time, WB Games Montreal has not revealed who these factions will be, but it does seem to indicate that the team will have its hands quite full in Batman’s absence! The information comes from the game’s official website, in the section titled “Gotham City.” The Court of Owls are listed in this section, alongside four other profiles that are currently locked.

An image from the website was shared online by Twitter user @Jsig212James, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Naturally, this section of the game’s website has led to lots of speculation, both on Twitter, and on the Gotham Knights subreddit. Some fans believe that the League of Assassins could be one of the groups currently hidden, while others have guessed the False Face Society. With Batman and Commissioner Gordon both dead, it certainly seems possible that a number of groups could be fighting to take control of the city. Of course, it’s hard to say for certain if Batman really is dead in the game, but the people of Gotham seem to think so, at the moment.

Unfortunately, it could be a while before we know more! While the game made a big splash at DC FanDome last week, we still have no news on a potential release date for the game. The idea of a Batman game that puts the rest of his allies and enemies in the spotlight is a compelling one, and it could be a big hit, if done correctly. As such, there’s a lot of hype surrounding the game. Hopefully, Warner Bros. Montreal won’t make fans wait too much longer for more information.

Gotham Knights is set to release in 2022 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited for Gotham Knights? What factions do you think will end up in the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!