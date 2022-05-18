Gotham Knights Funko Pops Debut at Funkoween 2022

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Funkoween 2022 is a halfway to Halloween-themed Funko Pop extravaganza that will see hundreds of spooky collectibles released over the course of three days – May 17th through the 19th. The upcoming video game Gotham Knights is included in the festivities, though doesn't quite fit the theme. However, Gotham Knights does arrive on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC on October 25th, so we will let it pass based on its proximity to Halloween.

Of course, we don't really need an excuse for new Batman Pop figures, even when they don't include Batman. In the game, you'll have the option to play as Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, who are picking tasked with defending Gotham City after the death of Batman. So, it's no surprise that the first four Funko Pop figures in the Gotham Knights lineup are based on these characters.

Pre-orders for the common Pop figures in the Gotham Knights wave are live here at Entertainment Earth now (free US shipping on orders $39+ using SPRINGFREE22 at checkout) and here on Amazon. A breakdown of the exclusives can be found below.

Gotham Knights – Batgirl (Glow) – Amazon Exclusive

Gotham Knights – Red Hood (Blacklight) – GameStop Exclusive

Gotham Knights – 10-inch Nightwing – Walmart Exclusive

You can keep tabs on all of the Funkoween 2022 pre-orders right here. As for the game itself, Gotham Knights is now available to pre-order in Standard, Deluxe, and Collector's Editions. Details on these options can be found here.

"Gotham Knights is a brand-new open world, third-person action RPG featuring the Batman Family as players step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, a new guard of trained DC Super Heroes who must rise up as the protectors of Gotham City in the wake of Batman's death," an official description of Gotham Knights reads. "An expansive, criminal underworld has swept through the streets of Gotham, and it is now up to these new heroes to protect the city, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops and fear to its criminals. Players must save Gotham from descent into chaos and reinvent themselves into their own version of the Dark Knight."

Again, Gotham Knights is set to release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC on October 25th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game right here.