New Gotham Knights Trailer Details the Batman Family

Warner Bros. Games and WB Games Montreal have released a new behind-the-scenes trailer for Gotham Knights that details the comic book inspirations for the game's Batman family and more. Gotham Knights is the first modern game to exclusively star the Batfamily without Batman himself. The game follows the likes of Red Hood, Nightwing, Robin, and Batgirl after Batman dies.

As one might imagine, Gotham City becomes overrun by criminals like Harley Quinn, Mr. Freeze, and the Court of Owls. Without Bruce Wayne to aid them, the crime-fighting group must work to bring order to Gotham and continue Batman's legacy. Although there's some speculation from fans that Batman might not actually be dead, the game will center around these former sidekicks.

A new trailer for Gotham Knights talks more about how the developers at WB Games Montreal created the story and navigated the different Batman family characters. Despite sharing characters and looking visually similar, Gotham Knights is unrelated to Rocksteady's Batman Arkham series. This gave WB Games Montreal the freedom to make an original story, but the developer still looked back on the Batfamily's comic book history to help find inspiration for the game. According to the video, the team has worked hard to really layer these characters and ensure the whole ensemble has the depth necessary to sustain the story. After all, most players probably have a deeper connection to Batman, so WB Games Montreal has tried to find a way to really elevate these characters by taking inspiration from their comic book histories.

Gotham Knights is one of the most highly anticipated games of 2022 and is coming out in a packed holiday season. Although the Batman Arkham franchise was a single-player series, with the exception of Arkham Origins which had a PvP multiplayer mode, Gotham Knights is a two-player co-op game. This will allow for a lot of replayability and give friends the ability to fight crime together. Only time will tell if it resonates with players since it's coming off the heels of one of the most respected superhero video game franchises of all time, but WB Games Montreal is certainly applying a lot of effort.

Gotham Knights will release on October 21st for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. Are you excited for the game? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.