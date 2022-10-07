Gotham Knights Gameplay Launch Trailer Released

Gotham Knights developer WB Games Montreal and Warner Bros. Games have released a new gameplay launch trailer for the title that shows off combat, vehicles, villains, and more. It includes a little bit of everything while also strongly supporting the concept that these four playable heroes -- Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin -- are "the new faces of Gotham." Fans won't have long to wait to find out just how true that is for themselves as Gotham Knights is scheduled to release on October 21st for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

The trailer includes looks at the four aforementioned Knights taking on the likes of Mr. Freeze, Harley Quinn, Clayface, and the Court of Owls. It also shows off several different enemy takedowns during its runtime. You can check out the new Gotham Knights gameplay launch trailer for yourself embedded below:

The Knights are the new faces of Gotham. #GothamKnights pic.twitter.com/RpTAB8KNDY — Gotham Knights (@GothamKnights) October 7, 2022

"Batman is dead," an official description of Gotham Knights reads. "A new expansive, criminal underworld has swept the streets of Gotham City. It is now up to the Batman Family; Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin; to protect Gotham, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops, and fear to its criminals. From solving mysteries that connect the darkest chapters in the city's history to defeating notorious villains in epic confrontations, you must evolve into the new Dark Knight and save the streets from descent into chaos."

Broadly speaking, Gotham Knights is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC on October 21st. The title is no longer set to release for Xbox One or PlayStation 4. There are several different versions available to pre-order from $69.99 to $299.99 wherever such things are sold. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming DC video game right here.

What do you think about the new Gotham Knights trailer? Are you looking forward to the release of the upcoming DC video game later this month? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things DC and gaming!