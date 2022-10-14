Gotham Knights Reveals New Co-Op Mode

Gotham Knights developer WB Games Montreal and Warner Bros. Games have announced that the upcoming DC-branded video game will receive a rather significant update just over a month after it initially releases on October 21st for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. More specifically, Gotham Knights is set to drop a free update featuring Heroic Assault, a new four-player, co-op mode.

Previously, it was known that Gotham Knights would feature two-player online co-op at launch. The new Heroic Assault co-op mode allows up to four players in online co-op, but it is a standalone mode separate from the game's campaign, unlike the two-player co-op. According to the FAQ on the Gotham Knights website, Heroic Assault features "a dedicated arena-like environment with specific objectives to complete and enemies to defeat on each floor." In total, it will have 30 floors. You can check out the official announcement for yourself embedded below:

Gotham has thrown down a new gauntlet. Heroic Assault, the free 4-player co-op experience, is coming to #GothamKnights November 29, 2022. Learn more at https://t.co/cDNfcheGrw pic.twitter.com/v3tU7DQvPh — Gotham Knights (@GothamKnights) October 14, 2022

As noted above, the new Heroic Assault four-player co-op mode is set to release as a free update for Gotham Knights on November 29th. Gotham Knights itself is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC on October 21st. The title is no longer set to release for Xbox One or PlayStation 4. There are several different versions available to pre-order from $69.99 to $299.99 wherever such things are sold. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming DC video game right here.

