McFarlane Reveals Nightwing Gotham Knights DC Multiverse Figure

With DC FanDome making a return, fans are hopeful that we'll get at least a few new details on the much anticipated Gotham Knights. Gotham Knights made its debut at the previous edition of DC FanDome, giving fans a first look at gameplay, an introduction to the cast of playable characters, and the villains of the piece, which will be the Court of Owls. While we have to wait just a bit longer to see if that pans out, we do have one new piece of good news to share regarding Knights, as thanks to a tease from Todd McFarlane on a live stream we now have our first look at the Nightwing Gotham Knights figure heading to McFarlane's popular DC Multiverse line.

The figure was actually first seen in a previous McFarlane behind-the-scenes tease, but that version was a test assembly version and didn't feature the blue and black pain application yet (the test version can be seen beside the finished product). The newest tease features the presumably finished project, and as you can see in the post below (via @SkyknightLCG), it's looking pretty fantastic.

The full-color piece looks awesome… but ngl I kinda want that orange test assembly on my desk… Just putting that out there. https://t.co/bDCkT8G2h9 — Patrick Redding - BlackLivesMatter (@Holesinteeth) August 13, 2021

The figure features the slick Knights costume design with the blue accents on the elbows, arms, knees, shoulders, and boots, and you can also see one of Nightwing's Escrima Sticks in the bottom right corner. The face sculpt looks pretty good from this distance, and the test version shows that he can have his Escrima Sticks in holsters on his back.

Gotham Knights Creative Director Patrick Redding is also digging the new figure, sharing the post and writing "The full-color piece looks awesome… but ngl I kinda want that orange test assembly on my desk… Just putting that out there."

Here's the full official description for Gotham Knights.

"Gotham Knights is a brand-new open world, third-person action RPG featuring the Batman Family as players step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, a new guard of trained DC Super Heroes who must rise up as the protectors of Gotham City in the wake of Batman’s death. An expansive, criminal underworld has swept through the streets of Gotham, and it is now up to these new heroes to protect the city, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops and fear to its criminals. Players must save Gotham from descent into chaos and reinvent themselves into their own version of the Dark Knight."

Gotham Knights does not have a release date just yet, but we'll keep you posted.

Are you excited for Gotham Knights, and who should join the DC Multiverse line next?