Gotham Knights Gameplay May Arrive at PlayStation State of Play

It looks like new gameplay footage from Gotham Knights, the 2022 co-op game that is set within the world of Batman, may end up appearing during next week’s PlayStation State of Play presentation. Although WB Games or PlayStation have yet to confirm that Gotham Knights will be showing up during the forthcoming presentation, a recent development associated with PlayStation might hint that we could be slated to learn more about the title very soon.

Within the past week, the official Gotham Knights game page on the official PlayStation website was found to have been updated by some users on Resetera. When looking at the page itself at this point in time, no major adjustments seem to have been made. However, something may have been altered with the landing page behind the scenes in anticipation of new information or details related to the project coming about. Given that a new PlayStation State of Play stream is taking place next week on October 27, it stands to reason that we could hear more about Gotham Knights at this time.

Just last weekend during DC FanDome, we actually received our first new look at Gotham Knights in over a year. However, this fresh glimpse of the game only came in the form of a new trailer that primarily highlighted the Court of Owls, which is a villainous faction that will appear in the title. No such gameplay footage, or a specific release date, were divulged during DC FanDome as well. As such, if Gotham Knights were to somehow appear during State of Play, perhaps we could see more of the game in action or learn about when it will be formally launching.

At this point in time, the only thing we know for certain is that Gotham Knights will be releasing at some point in 2022. Whenever it does hit store shelves, it will be coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC platforms.

Do you think there is a chance that we could see more from Gotham Knights within the coming week? And if so, what are you hoping to learn about the title?