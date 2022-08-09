Gotham Knights Teases Red Hood Trailer

Gotham Knights developer WB Games Montreal has teased that a new gameplay trailer featuring Red Hood will release tomorrow, August 10th, at 9AM ET/6AM PT. While the developer didn't explicitly say it in so many words, it did tease something "Red" for tomorrow at that time in the same manner that previous gameplay trailers have been teased.

Red Hood marks the last of the four playable main characters to get his own character-specific trailer. The DC video game previously revealed character trailers for Nightwing, Robin, and Batgirl. And while there has previously been gameplay footage of Red Hood shown off, it seems safe to assume that the new trailer focusing on him specifically will include a deeper dive on exactly what he is capable of in the video game.

You can check out the official tease for the Red Hood gameplay trailer for yourself embedded below:

"Gotham Knights is a brand-new open world, third-person action RPG featuring the Batman Family as players step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, a new guard of trained DC Super Heroes who must rise up as the protectors of Gotham City in the wake of Batman's death," the official description of the upcoming video game reads. "An expansive, criminal underworld has swept through the streets of Gotham, and it is now up to these new heroes to protect the city, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops and fear to its criminals. Players must save Gotham from descent into chaos and reinvent themselves into their own version of the Dark Knight."

As noted above, a new Gotham Knights Red Hood gameplay trailer seems to be set to release tomorrow, August 10th, at 9AM ET/6AM PT. Broadly speaking, Gotham Knights is set to release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC on October 25th. In case you missed it, the title is no longer set to release for Xbox One or PlayStation 4. There are several different versions available to pre-order from $69.99 to $299.99 wherever such things are sold. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming DC video game right here.

