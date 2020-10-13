Gotham Knights Reveals New Look at Batgirl

✖

Gotham Knights had a stellar showing at DC FanDome, and while it's been a bit quiet on the news front for WB Montreal's new game, we did get a new up-close look at Batgirl The new photo of Bargirl is actually a breakdown of all the different parts of her costume and a full-color guide so that cosplayers can recreate the costume. It turns out the color scheme is Lightning Yellow for the accents, Steel Blue for the torso, part of the pants, and the kneepads, and Midnight Blue for most of the other areas.

The streamlined design definitely features some Batgirl of Burnside inspirations, especially in the gauntlets and shoes, while the bodysuit holds more similarities to her black and gold suit when Barbara took up the Batgirl mantle once more a few years ago.

The mask actually looks a bit like Barbara's current look, which is grey, yellow, and blue, though WB has said you'll be able to customize and tweak your character costumes throughout the game, so this isn't the only look.

You can check out the new look below.

"From Hacker to Hero. This is your official guide to become Batgirl.

Here's the full official description for Gotham Knights below.

"Gotham Knights is a brand-new open world, third-person action RPG featuring the Batman Family as players step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, a new guard of trained DC Super Heroes who must rise up as the protectors of Gotham City in the wake of Batman’s death. An expansive, criminal underworld has swept through the streets of Gotham, and it is now up to these new heroes to protect the city, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops and fear to its criminals. Players must save Gotham from descent into chaos and reinvent themselves into their own version of the Dark Knight."

Gotham Knights is set to release in 2021 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the recently announced title right here.

What do you think of Batgirl's new costume? Let us know in the comments, or you can talk all things Gotham Knights and gaming with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!