Gotham Knights Fan Theory Might Reveal Commissioner Gordon's Killer

In the trailer for Gotham Knights, Warner Bros. Montreal revealed that the game's universe is missing two of the city's biggest heroes: Batman and Commissioner Gordon. It remains to be seen how Batman might have died in the game's universe, but a new discovery from the trailer might reveal how the city of Gotham lost Commissioner Gordon. In a post on Reddit, user McManus26 pointed out an interesting detail on a GCPD badge found in the game. Above the word "Detective," an owl is perched. An image of the badge from the game can be seen in the Reddit post embedded below.

The Court of Owls will play an antagonistic role in the game, and it's not hard to imagine that the group might have had Gordon killed off, in order to install someone loyal. Nearly every take on the Batman mythos presents James Gordon as Gotham's most trustworthy police officer. Batman's insistence that the GCPD can't be trusted might mean that the Owls accomplished their goal by having Gordon killed.

Of course, it's all just speculation at this time! Gotham Knights was revealed last weekend during DC's FanDome digital event. While many fans expected to see a game starring Batman unveiled during the show, Warner Bros. Montreal surprised everyone with the revelation that the game actually focuses on Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl, and Red Hood, instead. While Batman: Arkham Knight ended with the dark knight seemingly dead, Gotham Knights takes place in an entirely different universe from the Arkham series. However, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will follow-up on the events that took place in the Arkham universe. It will be some time before the two titles release, but it certainly seems like Batman fans have a lot to be excited about over the next few years!

Gotham Knights is set to release in 2021 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited for Gotham Knights? What do you think of the theory about James Gordon? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

