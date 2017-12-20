Grab Grand Theft Auto V On Steam For A Great Low Price

It’s the holidays, and we’re already seeing a number of great games that are being marked down, so gamers can enjoy them without having to pay an arm and a leg.

And amongst these great deals is Grand Theft Auto V, a game that’s been on the market for a few years now, but continues to be a top ten finisher due to its incredible Grand Theft Auto Online component, as well as its single player campaign.

If you haven’t had a chance to check it out yet, though, Steam has a great deal on the PC version of the game, so you can see everything that it has to offer, including the campaign, Online and its editing tools.

Right now, you can head over to the game page and pick up the core game for just $24.00. That sale is only happening over the next couple of days, though, so you might not want to wait on it for too long.

For those of you that prefer to get a little currency and bonus DLC for the game, there are options available, including the following:

Grand Theft Auto V and Great White Shark Cash Card — $32.11

Grand Theft Auto V and Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack Bundle — $53.75

Grand Theft Auto V, Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack and Megalodon Shark Card Bundle — $93.85

Again, these sale prices won’t last long, so don’t let these great deals pass you by!

Grand Theft Auto V is available now for PC, as well as Xbox One and PlayStation 4.