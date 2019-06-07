The Gradient Purple Fortnite Xbox One S Battle Royale Bundle is Shipping Now

Microsoft’s E3 week sales event is on, and the Fortnite Battle Royale special edition Xbox On S bundle is headlining the festivities. This isn’t because of the Fortnite-related goodies per se (the base game is free after all), but because of that sweet gradient purple color on the console and the controller. It may not be an Xbox One X, but it is one of the prettiest Xbox One consoles Microsoft has ever produced.

The limited edition Xbox One S 1TB Fortnite Battle Royale bundle is available to order right here at Walmart (free 2-day shipping) and right here via Amazon (free 2-day shipping for Prime members) for $249.99 – that’s a $50 discount off the list price which will only be available during the E3 week sales event.

As for the Fortnite-related extras in the bundle, it includes a download of the free-to-play Fortnite Battle Royale mode, a Dark Vertex Cosmetic Set which includes a Legendary Outfit, an Epic Glider, a Rare Pick Axe (in Battle Royale and Creative Modes only), 2000 V-bucks, a 1-Month Xbox Game Pass trial, and 1-Month Xbox Live Gold subscription.

Additional discounts that are available during Microsoft’s E3 week sale include $100 off select Xbox One X bundles, $50 off Xbox One S bundles, up to 75% off select games, $10 off controllers, and more.

