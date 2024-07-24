Gran Turismo 7 Unveils Massive 1.49 Update With Six New Cars

Since launching a few years ago, Gran Turismo 7 has received regular updates to improve the hit racing game. You have to expect developer Polyphony Digital will eventually move on to whatever’s coming next, but for now, the team continues to release Gran Turismo 7 updates, giving fans plenty of reasons to jump back in. Today, the team revealed Update 1.49, which is a more substantial update than we’ve seen in recent months. Not only are Gran Turismo 7 fans getting several new cars, but the update is also overhauling the game’s physics simulation, slightly changing how cars handle.

The physics update mainly deals with suspension and what Polyphony calls the “tire physical calculation model.” That jargon might sound confusing if you’re not a major carhead, but it essentially means weight should shift more naturally during turns. Polyphony also claims the update provides “more realistic tire heating and wear,” which will make car movement more dynamic and life-like.

That’s a sizeable shift that changes how each car handles, but most players want to know about all of the new cars they’ll be able to drive soon. First, it’s worth noting that GT7 has finally added Michelin tires to its selection, giving players access to the French manufacturer. For cars, Polyphony is adding six new ones this month, including the ’97 BMW M3, a 6-speed, semi-automatic with plenty of horsepower. Players can also pick up the ’07 Ferrari 430 Scuderia, the Genesis X Gran Racer Vision Gran Turismo Concept, the ’08 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 560-4, the ’16 RUF RGT 4.2, and the ’98 Subaru Impreza Rally Car. All six will be a dream to drive, though we can’t wait to get behind the wheel of the classic Gallardo and its powerful V10 engine.

Additionally, Gran Turismo 7 is adding a new GT Circuit course with the return to Eiger Nordwand. The classic Gran Turismo circuit takes players back to the Swiss Alps for a stunning drive. Plus, there are new Events, Extra Menus, and Scapes, giving GT7 players tons of content to check out when the update goes live.

Gran Turismo 7 is available now on PlayStation platforms. Update 1.49 launches later today at around 11:00 PM PT. Remember, the update is completely free, so it should be downloaded by the time you wake up on July 25th if you don’t want to stay up late.