Gran Turismo 7 Campaign Requires an Internet Connection

PlayStation recently announced during its PlayStation Showcase 2021 that Gran Turismo 7, the much-anticipated racing video game, would finally release for both the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on March 4, 2022. The release date of the oft-delayed title is certainly something that fans will and have been celebrating, but the fine print on the recent announcement also indicates that a whole bunch of features — the single-player campaign included — will require an internet connection.

More specifically, the official PlayStation blog post indicates that the GT Campaign mode, Livery Editor, Scapes photo mode, Trial Mountain High-Speed Ring circuits, GT Cafe, and GT Auto will all require an internet connection. In short, it would appear that the majority of content in Gran Turismo 7, regardless of whether it is up against other players, will require players to be constantly online. This is perhaps not terribly surprising given the fact that the most recent Gran Turismo title prior to Gran Turismo 7, Gran Turismo Sport, previously had similar requirements.

https://twitter.com/PlayStation/status/1436077309023309824

“GT7 is both the culmination of the series which answers the expectations of GT fans throughout the years,” shared Kazunori Yamauchi, creator of Gran Turismo and President of Polyphony Digital, in the blog post, “and at the same time it is a title that marks a beginning of a difficult mission to contain the full breadth of car culture from the past into a single video game.”

Gran Turismo 7, developed by Polyphony Digital and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, is currently scheduled to release for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on March 4, 2022 after being delayed earlier this year. It had previously been expected to release at some point in 2021. The PlayStation 5 itself is now available with the version containing a disc drive running $499 while the all-digital console costs $399 — if you can find either of them in stock. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming racing video game right here.

