Gran Turismo 7 Release Date Revealed in New Trailer

Sony’s PlayStation Showcase gave Gran Turismo 7 the spotlight for a moment with a new trailer shown off for the game. This is the first time that we’ve heard about it in a while now following its initial announcement from June 2020, a confirmation of a delay that pushed the game back to next year, and some occasional talks about the game between then and now. It was also confirmed during the event that the new Gran Turismo game now has a release date with Gran Turismo 7 scheduled to launch on March 4th.

For those who might’ve missed the PlayStation Showcase trailer for Gran Turismo 7 as it appeared during the event, you can catch it below to see what the game offers. The expected amounts of races, vehicle customizations, and more will be supported by things like lessons learned from past games and game modes that bolster players’ skills on the tracks.

“Whether you’re a competitive racer, collector, fine-tuning builder, livery designer, photographer or arcade fan – ignite your personal passion for cars with features inspired by the past, present and future of Gran Turismo,” a preview of the game read. “From classic vehicles and tracks to the reintroduction of the legendary GT Simulation Mode – enjoy the best features from past installments of the series. And if you love to race – practice and compete in the FIA Championships and Sport Mode. But Gran Turismo 7 is also about more than racing. Refine and create in the evolved tuning and customization mode or improve your skills and racing strategies through Driving School.”

As mentioned previously, Gran Turismo 7 was originally expected to release at some point this y ear but was instead pushed back to 2022. In a statement provided to British GQ, it was confirmed that COVID-19 complications had impacted the Gran Turismo 7 timeline to cause the delay.

“GT7 has been impacted by Covid-related production challenges and therefore will shift from 2021 to 2022,” the statement said. “With the ongoing pandemic, it’s a dynamic and changing situation and some critical aspects of game production have been slowed over the past several months. We’ll share more specifics on GT7’s release date when available.”

Some good news did follow that delay, however. The game was eventually confirmed for a PlayStation 4 release by PlayStation’s Hermen Hulst which means that those who don’t yet have a PlayStation 5 won’t be left behind.

Gran Turismo 7 is scheduled to release on March 4th for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.