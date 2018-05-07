Rumor: Gran Turismo 7 Possibly Confirmed For PlayStation 4

The last entry in Sony‘s Gran Turismo series didn’t exactly go over as well as the developers at Polyphony Digital were hoping. As you can see in our review, the racing sim ran into a number of problems, namely with its iffy online connectivity and its limitations with single player content. So needless to say, some racing fans wanted this situation fixed — and fast.

It looks like that solution may be coming sooner rather than later. According to this Reddit post, a user by the name of Bryank75 has spotted a retail box for Gran Turismo 7, indicating that Sony and Polyphony are hard at work on a follow-up sooner than we thought they would be. You can see the image from the Reddit thread below.

It’s hardly official box art, but it does hint at a possible title that the company could be unveiling part seven during its E3 presentation next month.

On top of that, Bryank75 also found details about the game on the box. He noted that the game has an April 2019 release window — obviously not finalized — and it will have a full single player career mode, something that Sport was severely lacking when it released last year.

But here’s the real kicker. Apparently there’s a huge collector’s edition for Gran Turismo 7 in the works. From what we’ve heard, it will come with the game along with a variety of goodies — including a real racing helmet that you can actually wear. That should instantly be good news for racing fans.

Considering the news didn’t come from Sony, you should take this rumor with a light grain of salt. But announcing Gran Turismo 7 would be a sign of relief for racing fans that were burned by Sport — us included — and give all of us something to really look forward to. This is particularly true if Polyphony Digital can offer some offline content…like being able to save the game without logging into the PlayStation Network. (Yes, this was a huge problem in Sport for some time.)

We’ll let you know what Sony announces over the next few weeks, but we’re crossing our fingers that the developers get the racing formula right this time.

Gran Turismo Sport is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.