Gran Turismo 7 Leaker Provides Update on Delay Rumors

This week speculation arose that PlayStation was going to delay Gran Turismo 7 on PS4 and PS5. The speculation began following a report that a press event for the game was canceled at the last second. This alone was odd enough, but it raised some red flags as something very similar happened to The Last of Us Part II before one of its delays. That said, it looks like the concerns were for nothing.

Taking to Twitter, Henderson — who relayed the initial and aforementioned report — Henderson revealed that the press event had since been rescheduled for February 3, with the delay coming down to series Producer Kazunori Yamauchi wanted to be present at the event, which he couldn’t achieve with the previous date. To this end, Henderson notes that the game’s March 4 release date seems to be still on.

“This event is now taking place on February 3rd,” said Henderson. “Apparently, the reason for the short-notice delay was that Yamauchi wanted to be at the event to answer questions, but couldn’t be there for whatever reason. March 4th release seems to be happening!”

If a press event is going down on February 3, we should hear more about the game that week or the following. And at this point, a delay seems very unlikely as you wouldn’t host a press event for a game scheduled to release in a month if a delay was in the cards, but of course, just because a delay isn’t on the table now doesn’t mean this will remain true.

Gran Turismo 7 is slated to release worldwide on March 4 via the PS4 and PS5. Below, you can read more about the game:

“Whether you’re a competitive or casual racer, collector, tuner, livery designer or photographer – find your line with a staggering collection of game modes including fan-favorites like GT Campaign, Arcade, and Driving School,” reads an official pitch of the game. “With the reintroduction of the legendary GT Simulation Mode, buy, tune, race, and sell your way through a rewarding solo campaign as you unlock new cars and challenges. And if you love going head-to-head with others, hone your skills and compete in the GT Sport Mode. With over 420 cars available at Brand Central and the Used Car Dealership from day one, Gran Turismo 7 recreates the look and feel of classic motors and bleeding-edge supercars alike in unparalleled detail. Each car handles differently and feels unique as you navigate over 90 track routes in dynamic weather conditions, including classic courses from GT history.”