Is PlayStation About to Delay Gran Turismo 7?

Gran Turismo 7 is supposed to release on March 4 via the PS4 and PS5, but some PlayStation fans are speculating that it’s in danger of being delayed. The eighth mainline installment in the series has been a long-time coming, and as you may remember, it was supposed to release in 2021, but was delayed. Four months ago, it was given the aforementioned release date. This wasn’t that long ago, so it would be a surprise to hear another delay, especially this close to launch, but a new report from industry insider, Tom Henderson, suggests it’s a real possibility.

According to Henderson, a media event for the game was scheduled to go down today, but was delayed at the last second with no explanation and no new date. As Henderson notes, this is concerning for a game supposedly coming out in roughly a month. Henderson also points out that something similar happened to The Last of Us Part II right before it was delayed. So, there’s precedent, further warranting the speculation.

“The Gran Turismo 7 media event, which was scheduled to take place tomorrow has been delayed by Sony and a new date hasn’t been given or an explanation as to why,” said Henderson. “A tad concerning as the game is due to launch on March 4th. Deleted the ‘delay’ tweet because it was a bit confusing. I was referring to a TLOU2 event that got pushed and subsequently, the game got delayed. They are not connected in any way apart from that. If the media delay was because of COVID, I do think that would have been said though.”

At the moment of publishing, PlayStation nor Polyphony Digital (the game’s developer) nor anyone involved with either has commented on this report and the speculation it has created. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accoridngly. In the meantime, take everything here with a grain of salt. What’s convenient is that if a delay announcement is in the pipeline, it’s also going to be imminent. In other words, we won’t have to wait very long to find out how much there is to this new report.