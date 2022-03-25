Gran Turismo 7 Creators Respond to Backlash With Big Changes

Polyphony Digital, the creators of Gran Turismo 7, are making changes within the game following backlash from disgruntled players. These frustrations stemmed from server outages that went on much longer than one might’ve expected as well as adjustments to the in-game economy which made unlocking new vehicles more of a hassle than it was when the game first launched. The developer has responded in kind by promising “a considerable patch” next month with increased rewards and other incentives offered to players to rectify these issues.

As an explanation for why the game’s economy was adjusted in a post-launch update, Polyphony Digital president and Gran Turismo creator Kazunori Yamauchi said the goal was to fix issues related to “inconsistent reward payouts.” That meant recalculations were needed for the whole rewards system, though the result was one that was none too favorable for players.

“The patch update previously deployed was intended to rectify an issue with inconsistent reward payouts within a part of the World Circuit Events,” Yamauchi said. “But, to re-establish the intended equilibrium and provide more accurate rewards based on time investment and completion, it was necessary to recalculate the rewards system as a whole.”

An update from Polyphony Digital on Gran Turismo 7 player experience improvements and upcoming patches: https://t.co/J4k80Gl7q1 pic.twitter.com/f6VBvUoRol — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 25, 2022

In early April, Yamauchi said the developer plans to release an update containing the following changes:

Increase rewards in the events in the latter half of the World Circuits by approximately 100% on average.

Addition of high rewards for clearing the Circuit Experience in all Gold/All Bronze results.

Increase of rewards in Online Races.

Include a total of eight new one-hour Endurance Race events to Missions. These will also have higher reward settings.

Increase the upper limit of non-paid credits in player wallets from 20M Cr. to 100M Cr.

Increase the quantity of Used and Legend cars on offer at any given time.

Other changes planned for further along were previewed, too. Those include increasing the payouts of limited-time rewards as the game’s live service model evolves, adding Endurance Races and Online Time Trials, and making it so that vehicles can be sold. Before all of that, Polyphony is giving out a free gift of in-game credits to all those who owned the game prior to this week’s announcements.

“We know that this is not the Gran Turismo experience you expect and we will be making a goodwill gesture in the form of a non-paid credit pack of 1 million Cr. available to those players who may have been affected,” Yamauchi said. “You will see this hit your accounts shortly. Make sure you log into the game before April 25 to claim the credits.”