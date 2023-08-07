Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.36 Lets You Drive an Ambulance, Four Other Cars

Gran Turismo 7 bills itself as "the real driving simulator," which is a moniker you can't claim unless you're giving players the most realistic handling vehicles from across the world. Fortunately, the upcoming 1.36 Update finally does just that, giving players access to the 2021 Toyota Ambulance Himedic. With this, fans will be able to test their limits as they race around the city in a massive, somewhat unwieldy emergency vehicle. Seriously though, the Himedic is one of just four new cars coming to Gran Turismo 7 with Update 1.36, and the others are much closer to the type of car players are used to.

The other cars coming with the free update are the 1958 Chevrolet Corvette, the 2020 Maserati MC20, and the 2022 Toyota GR Corolla Morizo Edition. The latter two should hold their own in competitive races, while the Chevy serves as a showpiece and something to trot out in races against other classic cars. Meanwhile, the team is also celebrating the release of the Gran Turismo movie and is dropping a livery for the 2018 Nissan GT-R Nismo GT3 that would fit right in with the film. We've known about this inclusion for a bit, but it's nice to finally see it actually hitting the game.

Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.36 brings the addition of a Gran Turismo movie experience, four new cars, three Cafe Menus, a Scapes location, two GT World Series campaigns to earn credits and rewards, and more. #GT7 pic.twitter.com/6KjYsrqZgG — Gran Turismo (@thegranturismo) August 7, 2023

Outside of the new cars, players are getting three new Extra Menus in the Cafe. These will give players with a specific Collector Level the chance to learn more about Maserati, Aston Martin, and Kei. Of course, to celebrate the inclusion of the Ambulance, the team at Polyphony Digital is adding a new Scape that lets players take pictures at the Fukuoka Eastern Fire Station in Japan. While not the most massive update GT7 fans have seen, getting four new cars to play around with, especially one as unique as the Ambulance, should be fun. That's even more true when you remember it's coming in for the low price of free.

Gran Turismo 7 is currently available on PlayStation 4 and 5. The Gran Turismo movie, meanwhile, is out on August 25 after being hit with a slight delay from its original August 11 release date.