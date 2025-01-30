Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.55 Features New Cars, Events

Since Polyphony Digital and Sony Interactive Entertainment launched Gran Turismo 7 back in 2022, they have continued supporting it nearly three years later offering new cars to drive and new events to race. This is great for car enthusiasts, as the popular PlayStation racing game is arguably one of the best simulators available, allowing drivers to test out vehicles in the comfort of their home. The newest update, simply titled “Update 1.55,” features a total of four new cars, three new events, and several other features to keep the game fresh.

Ranging from electric hatches, to classic formula cars, there is certainly something here to excite gearheads around the world. The four new cars available with the new Gran Turismo 7 update are the Gran Turismo F3500-A, Honda Civic Si Extra (EF) ’87, Hyundai IONIQ 5 N ’24, and Toyota C-HR S ’18. The three new World Circuits are set in Kyoto Driving Park, Sardegna, and Autódromo de Interlagos. In terms of new features, the update adds a new Extra Menu, Scapes option, and Gran Turismo Sophy availability on Autódromo de Interlagos and Mount Panorama Circuit.

Drivers who want to see the full Gran Turismo 7 patch notes can check them out below:

Main Features

1. Cars

- The following four cars have been added:

・Gran Turismo F3500-A

・Honda Civic Si Extra (EF) ’87 (Sold at the ‘Used Cars’ dealership)

・Hyundai IONIQ 5 N ’24

・Toyota C-HR S ’18



2. Gran Turismo Sophy

- Gran Turismo Sophy has been implemented for the following tracks:

・Autódromo de Interlagos

・Mount Panorama



Please note that the Gran Turismo Sophy mode is available only on the PS5 version of Gran Turismo 7.



3. World Circuits

- The following new events are now part of World Circuits:

・Autódromo de Interlagos

- World Touring Car 600

・Sardegna – Road Track

- Japanese FF Challenge 450

・Kyoto Driving Park

- Sunday Cup



4. Café

- The following Extra Menu has been added:

・ Extra Menu No.43: Collection: Group C (Collector Level 48)



5. Brand Central

- These Museum entries were added for the following brands:

・AMG

・MINI



6. GT Auto

- Car Maintenance & Service

Engine Swaps are now available for the following cars (unlocked at Collector Level 50):

・Alpine A110 1600S ’72

・Citroën DS 21 Pallas ’70

・Honda Civic Si Extra (EF) ’87

・Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VIII MR GSR ’04

・Porsche 356 A/1500 GS GT Carrera Speedster ’56

・ Porsche 911 GT3 RS (992) ’22

・Renault R5 Turbo ’80

・ Renault R8 Gordini ’66

・Subaru Impreza Sedan WRX STi ’04



7. Scapes

- “Chromatic Drive” is now a featured Curation in Scapes.

Other Improvements and Adjustments

1. Physics Simulation Model

- The behavioral model for suspension systems has been adjusted.

・Reduced sudden changes in behavior when driving over bumps or uneven surfaces.



- The tire physics simulation model has been adjusted.

・Adjustments have been made on load dependency while cornering.

・Grip loss on racing lines on wet surfaces has been reduced.

・The impact of dirty tires from off-track excursions has been reduced, with faster recovery of grip when returning to the track.



- Performance for the following cars has been adjusted:

・Toyota Aqua S ’11

・Toyota Prius G ’09



- Updates have been made to the handling of some cars.

・Adjustments have been made to default aerodynamic settings for Gr.1 cars and some race cars.

・Adjustments have been made to the default suspension and differential settings for some road cars.



- Performance Points (PP) for some cars have been updated.



- The wireless controller steering algorithm has been updated.

・The steering algorithm when using the analogue sticks or the directional pad has been improved, resulting in better handling.



- Updates have been made to the controller behavior for steering wheels.

・The steering geometry calculation have improved, resulting in better force feedback feeling.

・The torque settings for formula cars have been adjusted.



- The effects of the following driving assists have been updated:

・The Traction Control (TCS) assist intervention has been optimized.

・Corner braking control for ABS (anti-lock brakes) has been optimized.



2. World Circuits

– We have adjusted the difficulty level of the following race events:

・ Red Bull Ring

- Championship World Touring Car 600

・ Suzuka Circuit

- Championship World Touring Car 600

・ Dragon Trail Seaside

- Championship World Touring Car 600



– The target times for all Circuit Experience events have been adjusted, and we have updated all demonstration replays. Also, all rankings boards have been reset.



3. License Centre

- We have adjusted the target times for all License events, as well as updated all demonstration replays. Also, all rankings boards have been reset.



4. Missions

- All rankings boards have been reset.



5. Sport

- The maximum value of the Driver Rating (DR) has been increased.



6. Cars

- Changed the lineup of tire stickers for the following cars:

・Dallara SF23 Super Formula / Honda ’23

・Dallara SF23 Super Formula / Toyota ’23



7. Localization

- We have fixed various localization issues.



8. Others

- Various other issues have been addressed.