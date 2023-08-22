Granblue Fantasy: Relink Release Date Announced

During Gamescom Opening Night Live, Cygames revealed that Granblue Fantasy: Relink will be releasing on February 1, 2024. The game will be available that day on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam. The game was announced all the way back in 2017, and has seen several delays. It was originally slated to release in 2022, then again in 2023. Now it's been pushed back again, but the fortunate news is that February isn't all that far away, so hopefully this release date will end up being a definitive one.

The trailer showed at Gamescom can be found below. Pre-orders for the game will go live on August 23rd.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink releases Feb 1, 2024 worldwide! Preorders open up 9:00 a.m., Aug 23 (JST), so stay tuned for more information!



In the mean time, check out the latest trailer showcased at gamescom: Opening Night Live!#Relink pic.twitter.com/w7maTZFYf6 — グランブルーファンタジー リリンク (@gbf_relink_jp) August 22, 2023

In addition to the standard edition of the game, Granblue Fantasy: Relink will also have a deluxe edition and a collector's edition. The standard edition will retail for $59.99, while the deluxe edition will cost $99.99. For that extra money, fans will receive an artbook, a CD soundtrack, a postcard set, a special outer box, and more. Last but not least, the collector's edition will include all of those extras plus a metal Sword of Eos charm, and a statue of Proto Bahamut.

So far, reception to today's trailer has been overwhelmingly positive, with many RPG fans noting their excitement on social media. It's been a very long road to the game's release, but it's looking like the wait might end up being worth it! Granblue Fantasy began life as a mobile game in Japan. The game found a very large audience in the region, and its popularity has resulted in a lot of interest towards Granblue Fantasy: Relink. For those that aren't into mobile games, Relink offers a chance to experience the world of Granblue Fantasy, without worrying about the kind of gacha elements that require excess spending. After all this time, it will be interesting to see if the game can deliver on the hype!

What did you think of the new trailer for Granblue Fantasy: Relink? Are you excited to check out the game next year?

