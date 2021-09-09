Grand Theft Auto Fans Furious Following GTA 5 Delay on PS5 and Xbox Series X

During today’s PlayStation Showcase, Rockstar Games revealed a new trailer for Grand Theft Auto V‘s next-gen update, alongside a disappointing bit of news: the game won’t be releasing until March 2022. GTA fans have been starving for new content for quite some time, especially since GTA VI seems to be a very long way away. GTA V‘s next-gen update is at least something to tide fans over, but it seems that fans will have to wait at least a few months longer. Understandably, fans of the franchise aren’t too happy about the news, and many took to social media to share their disappointment.
Any delay for a game is sure to disappoint fans, but it’s not hard to see why this one might sting more than most. Hopefully, the update will prove to be worth it when it releases next year!
