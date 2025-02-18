GTA 6 Reportedly Casts DJ Khaled in a Notable Role

Rockstar Games has reportedly cast music icon DJ Khaled in GTA 6. Rockstar Games is known for building some of the most elaborate video games out there. Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption, Bully, and many of its other franchises have some of the richest worlds and stories in any video game out there. The developer sets the bar high for open worlds, but also storytelling as well. Rockstar has been praised for its writing across games like Red Dead Redemption 2 and as a result, the bar is almost unrealistically high for GTA 6. Fans are expecting it to be one of the best games ever made with a deep story and unparalleled gameplay.

As of right now, not much is actually known about GTA 6. Fans are still awaiting the second GTA 6 trailer as it has been over a year since the reveal trailer and they’re hoping it will shine more of a light on the gameplay and story. All we really know at the moment is that GTA 6 will return players to Vice City for a new story starring the franchise’s first female protagonist. GTA 6 will star two main characters who are seemingly tied up in a Bonnie and Clyde-style love affair. We don’t know much about the extent of their relationship or the story beyond that, but if it has even half the quality of Red Dead Redemption 2‘s story, it will likely be a great game.

GTA 6 Will Reportedly Feature DJ Khaled

dj khaled in bad boys: ride or die

With all of that said, a new leak may provide some more insight into what to expect from GTA 6. Notable and reputable Call of Duty leaker TheGhostofHope claims that DJ Khaled has been cast in GTA 6 as… himself! DJ Khaled will reportedly be the host of one of the in-game radio stations which will play some of his own music and Hope claims that there’s room for other real life celebrities to be in GTA 6 as well. As of right now, this is a big rumor and despite Hope’s Call of Duty track record, it’s worth taking with a grain of salt. Rockstar his good at keeping things under wraps, but occasionally, things slip through the cracks.

With that said, the Grand Theft Auto series does frequently have celebrities for radio hosts. Kenny Loggins, DJ Pooh, Pam Grier, Frank Ocean, and actress Cara Delevingne all hosted radio stations in Grand Theft Auto V. So, it’s not remotely difficult to imagine that Rockstar is lining its radio stations with legendary star power for GTA 6. Dr. Dre also appeared in GTA Online as a key character for an update. He debuted new music as part of this update as well. However, we will probably have to wait a little while longer to learn more about GTA 6‘s radio stations.

As of right now, GTA 6 is on track to release this year. It’s expected to debut this fall and a lot of other video game developers are waiting for Rockstar to stake its claim on the calendar as it will be a cultural event. Right now, it’s speculated that GTA 6 will launch in late October or early November as Borderlands 4 (published by Rockstar Games owner Take-Two) will release at the end of September. Hopefully, Rockstar will put a date on GTA 6 soon, but there are some fears that the game could get delayed to 2026 still.